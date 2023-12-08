AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) COO Carrie E. Hansen Sells 11,500 Shares of Stock

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) COO Carrie E. Hansen sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.18, for a total value of $301,070.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 145,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,801,152.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

AssetMark Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMK opened at $26.48 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.83 and a 200-day moving average of $27.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.31 and a beta of 1.06. AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.58 and a 12 month high of $33.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.01). AssetMark Financial had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The firm had revenue of $190.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.73 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AssetMark Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in AssetMark Financial by 70.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of AssetMark Financial by 22,972.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AssetMark Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMK shares. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AssetMark Financial from $33.00 to $32.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th.

About AssetMark Financial

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

