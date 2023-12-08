Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Tammy C. Stadler Sells 14,838 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Associated Banc Stock Up 2.0 %
ASB stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.
Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Associated Banc Increases Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.
Read Our Latest Analysis on ASB
Associated Banc Company Profile
Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.
