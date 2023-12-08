Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB) Insider Tammy C. Stadler Sells 14,838 Shares

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 14,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.79, for a total value of $278,806.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,113,044.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Associated Banc Stock Up 2.0 %

ASB stock opened at $19.36 on Friday. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12 month low of $14.47 and a 12 month high of $24.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.02.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. The company had revenue of $575.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $327.83 million. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 18.25%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Associated Banc Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.55%. This is an increase from Associated Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is presently 35.92%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Associated Banc by 51.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,562,933 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $243,862,000 after acquiring an additional 4,580,115 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,376,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Associated Banc by 13.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,356,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $151,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118,108 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Associated Banc by 325.5% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 905,941 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,703,000 after buying an additional 693,010 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,433,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,524,000 after buying an additional 687,552 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.52% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on ASB. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Associated Banc from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Associated Banc in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Associated Banc from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Associated Banc Company Profile

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

