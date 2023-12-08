Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) CEO Dominic Frederico Sells 20,484 Shares

Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO – Get Free Report) CEO Dominic Frederico sold 20,484 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $1,407,250.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,330,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,405,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Dominic Frederico also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 13th, Dominic Frederico sold 29,977 shares of Assured Guaranty stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.13, for a total transaction of $1,832,494.01.

Assured Guaranty Price Performance

AGO opened at $68.26 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.07. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a 12 month low of $45.21 and a 12 month high of $69.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.67.

Assured Guaranty Announces Dividend

Assured Guaranty ( NYSE:AGO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $2.35. Assured Guaranty had a return on equity of 6.04% and a net margin of 34.15%. The company had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $181.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that Assured Guaranty Ltd. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Assured Guaranty’s payout ratio is 14.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Assured Guaranty

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Assured Guaranty in the fourth quarter worth $36,561,000. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its stake in Assured Guaranty by 547.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 642,449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after buying an additional 543,291 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Assured Guaranty by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,928,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,714,000 after buying an additional 410,594 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of Assured Guaranty by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 516,345 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,957,000 after buying an additional 324,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 713,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,500,000 after acquiring an additional 258,758 shares in the last quarter. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Assured Guaranty in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on Assured Guaranty from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

About Assured Guaranty

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Featured Stories

