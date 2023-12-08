Audius (AUDIO) Achieves Market Cap of $259.18 Million

Audius (AUDIO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on December 8th. In the last week, Audius has traded up 17.3% against the dollar. One Audius token can now be bought for $0.22 or 0.00000504 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Audius has a total market capitalization of $259.18 million and approximately $14.28 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Audius Profile

Audius’ genesis date was October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,221,056,724 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,174,629,537 tokens. The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius. The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com. Audius’ official website is audius.co. Audius’ official Twitter account is @audiusproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Audius

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear.”

