Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR (TSE:APR.UN – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.37.

Several research analysts recently commented on APR.UN shares. Desjardins decreased their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.00 to C$12.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$12.50 to C$11.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR from C$13.25 to C$12.75 in a report on Wednesday, October 25th.

Shares of TSE:APR.UN opened at C$10.45 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$415.18 million, a PE ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.79. Automotive Properties Real Est Invt TR has a 1-year low of C$9.71 and a 1-year high of C$13.13. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$10.26 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.91.

Automotive Properties REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust focused on owning and acquiring primarily income-producing automotive dealership properties located in Canada. The REIT's portfolio currently consists of 54 income-producing commercial properties and one development property, representing approximately two million square feet of gross leasable area, in metropolitan markets across Ontario, Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia and Québec.

