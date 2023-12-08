Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) SVP Sells $335,895.00 in Stock

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) SVP Hadi Awada sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.99, for a total transaction of $335,895.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $468,845.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Axalta Coating Systems Stock Performance

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.77 and a 200-day moving average of $29.59. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 1 year low of $24.86 and a 1 year high of $33.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.07. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.64%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on AXTA. StockNews.com raised shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.29.

Institutional Trading of Axalta Coating Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,657,696 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,292,000 after purchasing an additional 382,949 shares during the period. ASB Consultores LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $712,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,846,035 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 737,696 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,644,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,130,000 after purchasing an additional 272,455 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.64% of the company’s stock.

About Axalta Coating Systems

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high-performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Mobility Coatings. The company offers water and solvent-borne products and systems to repair damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Further Reading

