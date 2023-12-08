Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 25.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 229,455 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,585 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 1.3% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $27,466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Maple Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Maple Capital Management Inc. now owns 296 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $823,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. West Family Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,754 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 401 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Finally, Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 1,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,988 shares in the company, valued at $3,432,754.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $27,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,041,283.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total transaction of $55,477.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 25,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,432,754.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,127 shares of company stock worth $17,085,731. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL traded down $2.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.55. 7,714,253 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,811,125. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.68 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $133.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.86 and a twelve month high of $141.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. On average, research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, August 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price objective on Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.53.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GOOGL

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.