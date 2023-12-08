Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,645 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,570 shares during the period. Mondelez International comprises 0.9% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $19,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 25 LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE bought a new position in Mondelez International in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 79.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 83.3% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 76.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MDLZ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $71.62. 621,249 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,215,868. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.75 and a 12-month high of $78.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.90. The company has a market cap of $97.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.38, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.66.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The business had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

MDLZ has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $89.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Mondelez International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.29.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

