Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Has $9.67 Million Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,805 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 565 shares during the quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $9,669,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Workday by 431.9% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,910 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 7,235 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in Workday by 55.5% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 135,451 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $30,597,000 after acquiring an additional 48,367 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Workday by 16.1% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 189,799 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,874,000 after acquiring an additional 26,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workday by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,293,651 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $969,893,000 after acquiring an additional 22,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 4.7% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 25,912 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171 shares during the last quarter. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ WDAY traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $271.96. 95,636 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,928,504. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,134.92, a PEG ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.15. Workday, Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.85 and a twelve month high of $273.92.

Insider Activity at Workday

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.12. Workday had a return on equity of 3.87% and a net margin of 0.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Workday news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total transaction of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 108,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,146,083.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Douglas A. Robinson sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.22, for a total transaction of $108,617.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 174,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,526,204.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 108,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.58, for a total value of $27,146,083.14. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,333 shares in the company, valued at $27,146,083.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 133,126 shares of company stock valued at $32,681,120. 21.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WDAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Workday in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson increased their target price on Workday from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Workday from $245.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Workday from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Workday has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.45.

Workday Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments, and to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

