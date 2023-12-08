Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 2,555 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $15,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 233.3% in the second quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 50 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 86.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, CEO Jonathan Jay Mazelsky sold 7,128 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $513.05, for a total value of $3,657,020.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 79,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,650,490.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IDXX. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $460.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $578.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $590.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $554.88.

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

IDXX traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $522.15. 24,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,829. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 12-month low of $372.50 and a 12-month high of $564.73. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $445.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $475.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $43.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.38, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.23.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.16. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.93% and a return on equity of 85.68%. The company had revenue of $915.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $926.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.15 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.85 EPS for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

Further Reading

