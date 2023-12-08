Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Purchases 49,366 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 70.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,868 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,366 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $13,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its stake in NIKE by 100,067.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,922,059,328 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $212,137,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920,140,487 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NIKE by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,826,102 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $10,245,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,917,963 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in NIKE by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,210,541 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $6,111,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,447,861 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,720,119 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $3,594,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NIKE by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,909,832 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,521,881,000 after purchasing an additional 430,869 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NKE has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $126.00 price objective on shares of NIKE in a research note on Friday, September 29th. TheStreet cut shares of NIKE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $128.00 to $121.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NIKE news, Director Robert Holmes Swan bought 13,072 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $1,256,611.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,820.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 58,091 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total transaction of $5,785,863.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,255,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,057,760. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NIKE stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $115.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 742,857 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,338,912. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.87. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $104.82. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $88.66 and a one year high of $131.31. The company has a market capitalization of $175.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The footwear maker reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $12.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 34.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

NIKE Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. NIKE’s payout ratio is currently 45.68%.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

