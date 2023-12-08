Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC Trims Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 229,672 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 4,798 shares during the quarter. Starbucks comprises 1.1% of Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $22,751,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SBUX. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Solstein Capital LLC lifted its position in Starbucks by 67.4% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 318 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total transaction of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 72,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,629,560.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Sara Kelly sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.45, for a total value of $26,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,964,717.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Aaron Conway sold 6,500 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $681,005.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,822 shares in the company, valued at $7,629,560.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,254 shares of company stock valued at $760,370 over the last ninety days. 1.98% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.2 %

Starbucks stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.22. The company had a trading volume of 604,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,502,305. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $97.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.27. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $89.21 and a 12 month high of $115.48. The company has a market capitalization of $109.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The coffee company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.09. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 48.79% and a net margin of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.57 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 63.69%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SBUX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Starbucks from $107.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen cut Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com raised Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.52.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

