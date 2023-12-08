B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY) Trading Up 6.6%

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $23.24 and last traded at $22.67. Approximately 169,179 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 505,475 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded B. Riley Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th.

B. Riley Financial Trading Up 10.5 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.81, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.22. The firm has a market cap of $753.87 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 1.63.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The asset manager reported ($1.59) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $462.31 million for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.28%.

B. Riley Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 20th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 17th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. B. Riley Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -156.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Andrew Moore sold 61,609 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.35, for a total value of $1,253,743.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,054 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,472,398.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Agostino Robert P. D acquired 5,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $21.23 per share, with a total value of $106,150.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 160,570 shares in the company, valued at $3,408,901.10. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 37,135 shares of company stock valued at $803,126 in the last quarter. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On B. Riley Financial

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $327,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,311 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in B. Riley Financial in the 3rd quarter worth about $322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in B. Riley Financial by 29.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,394 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 113.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 24,516 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after acquiring an additional 13,022 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.47% of the company’s stock.

B. Riley Financial Company Profile

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

