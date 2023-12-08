Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Sells $147,800.00 in Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 131,935 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,999.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Backblaze alerts:

On Friday, December 1st, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Tina Cessna sold 1,673 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $10,707.20.

On Tuesday, November 21st, Tina Cessna sold 1,287 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total transaction of $8,339.76.

Backblaze Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $7.56 on Friday. Backblaze, Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.50 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company has a market cap of $284.26 million, a PE ratio of -4.20 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Backblaze ( NASDAQ:BLZE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $25.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.23 million. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 64.75% and a negative return on equity of 98.59%. Equities analysts predict that Backblaze, Inc. will post -1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BLZE. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Backblaze in a research note on Friday, September 1st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Backblaze from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.90.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Backblaze

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Backblaze by 275.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth $73,000. Finally, Brendel Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Backblaze during the third quarter worth $75,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.