Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT) Stock Price Up 9.8%

Shares of Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) rose 9.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.09 and last traded at $2.08. Approximately 1,593,556 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 2,122,060 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Bakkt from $2.10 to $1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 15th.

Get Bakkt alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Bakkt

Bakkt Stock Down 10.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $487.53 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 4.48.

Bakkt (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $204.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.80 million. Bakkt had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 24.89%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bakkt Holdings, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Impact Acquisition Holding Vpc sold 18,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.05, for a total value of $38,464.15. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,084,306 shares in the company, valued at $8,372,827.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Bakkt

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BKKT. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new position in Bakkt during the third quarter valued at approximately $7,185,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Bakkt by 842.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,058,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 945,944 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Bakkt by 67.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,158,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,294,000 after purchasing an additional 868,031 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Bakkt by 35.7% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,330,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,867,000 after purchasing an additional 613,251 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Bakkt by 13.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,618,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,680,000 after purchasing an additional 544,598 shares during the last quarter. 8.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Bakkt

(Get Free Report)

Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bakkt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bakkt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.