Bally’s (NYSE:BALY) Stock Price Up 6.9%

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) rose 6.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $12.20 and last traded at $12.19. Approximately 187,043 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 390,600 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.40.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BALY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays cut their target price on Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. TD Cowen cut their target price on Bally’s from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.57.

Bally’s Stock Up 0.4 %

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.43 and a 200-day moving average of $13.55. The stock has a market cap of $548.83 million, a PE ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82.

Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.49 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bally’s

In related news, Director Jaymin B. Patel bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,236.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Bally’s news, Director Terrence Downey purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,973 shares in the company, valued at $300,546.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jaymin B. Patel purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.84 per share, for a total transaction of $88,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $297,236.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 48,500 shares of company stock worth $448,791. 26.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Bally’s

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,683,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 83,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 1.8% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 33,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Bally’s by 47.1% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 63.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bally’s

We are a global gaming, hospitality and entertainment company with a portfolio of casinos and resorts and online gaming businesses. We provide our customers with physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo, sportsbook and free-to-play ("F2P") games.

