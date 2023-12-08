Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 53.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 87,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 100,266 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,513,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of BAC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 75.9% in the 2nd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 333.2% in the 2nd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 45.7% during the 2nd quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 1,036 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 17,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.94, for a total transaction of $176,623.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Bank of America from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Bank of America from $28.00 to $27.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 23rd. HSBC initiated coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.43.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $31.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,035,993 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,403,609. Bank of America Co. has a 12-month low of $24.96 and a 12-month high of $37.00. The stock has a market cap of $246.12 billion, a PE ratio of 8.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50 day moving average is $27.95 and its 200 day moving average is $28.82.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $25.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.13 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 18.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.89%.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

