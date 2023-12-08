Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stake Boosted by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 150,942 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned approximately 0.05% of Becton, Dickinson and Company worth $39,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the first quarter worth approximately $37,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Becton, Dickinson and Company news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total transaction of $514,141.32. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $982,496.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BDX opened at $233.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.49. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1 year low of $228.62 and a 1 year high of $287.32. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.42. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is an increase from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is 76.61%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $310.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $304.00 to $269.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Becton, Dickinson and Company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $279.57.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

