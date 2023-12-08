Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB) CEO Sells $168,150.00 in Stock

Bel Fuse Inc. (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel Bernstein sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.05, for a total value of $168,150.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,107,491.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFB opened at $55.30 on Friday. Bel Fuse Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $63.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $50.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $706.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.56.

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.36. Bel Fuse had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 11.34%. The firm had revenue of $158.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Bel Fuse Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 15th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th. Bel Fuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.67%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 26.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 37,035 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,767,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 0.6% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,472 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,828 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Finally, PFG Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Bel Fuse by 9.8% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. 56.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BELFB shares. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Bel Fuse from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bel Fuse in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunications, computing, general industrial, high-speed data transmission, military, commercial aerospace, transportation, and e-Mobility industries in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, India, Switzerland, and internationally.

