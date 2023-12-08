Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 1,547 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 256% from the previous session’s volume of 434 shares.The stock last traded at $309.45 and had previously closed at $306.87.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $313.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $356.73. The firm has a market cap of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.99 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 4.25 and a current ratio of 5.64.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO.B – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 3.91% and a negative net margin of 5.86%. The business had revenue of $632.12 million during the quarter.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

