Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Biogen were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 771.2% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,556,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $90,400,000 after buying an additional 2,263,120 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 176,592.0% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,079,665 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $592,393,000 after buying an additional 2,078,488 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth approximately $362,129,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 49.5% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,088,356 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $580,627,000 after buying an additional 691,843 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Biogen by 44.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,752,614 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $487,279,000 after buying an additional 541,421 shares during the period. 85.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Biogen alerts:

Biogen Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BIIB traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $239.70. 98,709 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,008,997. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $243.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $220.86 and a fifty-two week high of $319.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.77, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.08.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Biogen ( NASDAQ:BIIB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.37. Biogen had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The business had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 14.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Biogen from $266.00 to $239.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Biogen from $340.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Biogen from $327.00 to $312.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Biogen from $351.00 to $363.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $305.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.26.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Biogen

Biogen Profile

(Free Report)

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases in the United States, Europe, Germany, Asia, and internationally. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; ADUHELM to treat Alzheimer's disease; FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis; BENEPALI, an etanercept biosimilar referencing ENBREL; IMRALDI, an adalimumab biosimilar referencing HUMIRA; FLIXABI, an infliximab biosimilar referencing REMICADE; and BYOOVIZ, a ranibizumab biosimilar referencing LUCENTIS.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Biogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.