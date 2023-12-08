Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK) Receives $46.54 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of Birkenstock Holding plc (NYSE:BIRK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BIRK shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Monday, November 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Williams Trading assumed coverage on Birkenstock in a research note on Monday, November 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock.

Birkenstock Trading Up 0.6 %

Birkenstock Company Profile

Birkenstock stock opened at $47.45 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.43. Birkenstock has a 12 month low of $35.83 and a 12 month high of $49.56.

Birkenstock Holding plc manufactures and sells footwear products. It offers sandals, shoes, closed-toe silhouettes, skincare products, and accessories for men, women, and kids. The company sells its products through online and retail stores. It operates in the Americas, Europe, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa.

