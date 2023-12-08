Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 178 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GPN. Cipher Capital LP increased its holdings in Global Payments by 336.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 34,982 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,446,000 after acquiring an additional 26,966 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Global Payments by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 20,140 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,984,000 after purchasing an additional 3,876 shares in the last quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 44,035 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,338,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $197,000. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in Global Payments by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 121,457 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,966,000 after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David Lawrence Green sold 17,920 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.53, for a total transaction of $2,016,537.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,711,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Global Payments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Global Payments in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Global Payments in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $155.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $143.96.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GPN

Global Payments Trading Up 0.4 %

GPN opened at $119.87 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $112.62 and its 200-day moving average is $112.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.27 and a 52-week high of $129.70.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The business services provider reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.55 by $0.20. Global Payments had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Global Payments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 29.94%.

About Global Payments

(Free Report)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.