Bison Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 47.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,778 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,603,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the second quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Alterity Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.5% in the second quarter. Alterity Financial Group LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,845,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.7% in the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 4,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $852,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $107.17 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $73.49 and a 12 month high of $338.10. The company has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $100.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.39.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $551.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $562.27 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 21.08% and a return on equity of 63.06%. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Thurman J. Rodgers purchased 32,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman bought 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $90.23 per share, for a total transaction of $100,877.14. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,272,015 shares in the company, valued at $114,773,913.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thurman J. Rodgers bought 32,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $122.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,001,976.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 85,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,459,152. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $145.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $200.00 to $175.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $190.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $178.27.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

