Bison Wealth LLC Buys 1,496 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 41.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,089 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,570,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Accenture during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,714,000. Sonnipe Ltd lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sonnipe Ltd now owns 2,858 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares during the period. Aristotle Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 692,153 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $213,585,000 after purchasing an additional 33,589 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,644,296 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $8,221,897,000 after purchasing an additional 190,412 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Accenture by 24.4% in the 2nd quarter. Aristotle Atlantic Partners LLC now owns 88,420 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,346 shares during the period. 70.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ACN. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $332.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 29th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $333.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler Companies dropped their target price on shares of Accenture from $314.00 to $312.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.26.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total value of $1,567,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,048,697.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Accenture news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 9,000 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.41, for a total transaction of $2,622,690.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,441,220.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.48, for a total transaction of $1,567,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,048,697.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,334 shares of company stock valued at $10,939,027. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Accenture Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE ACN opened at $335.18 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $210.47 billion, a PE ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.23. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $242.80 and a 52 week high of $339.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $315.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 28th. The information technology services provider reported $2.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.06. Accenture had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 29.74%. The business had revenue of $15.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 12.1 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were issued a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. This is an increase from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.91%.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, September 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.