Bison Wealth LLC Buys 166 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,840 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shelton Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 12,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 880 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,858 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares during the period. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth about $347,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,294 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in KLA by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the last quarter. 85.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $541.23 on Friday. KLA Co. has a one year low of $355.88 and a one year high of $562.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $503.59 and a 200-day moving average of $484.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.35. KLA had a net margin of 30.51% and a return on equity of 119.24%. The company had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.34 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, September 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to buy up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

KLA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Mary Beth Wilkinson sold 3,155 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $451.51, for a total transaction of $1,424,514.05. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,558.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on KLAC. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of KLA from $529.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of KLA in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of KLA from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $509.61.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

