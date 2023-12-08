Bison Wealth LLC Buys 2,486 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Bison Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 259.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $1,266,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 5.9% in the second quarter. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC now owns 1,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 16.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 1.7% in the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 23,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,340,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Charter Communications by 2.8% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,144,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Charter Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 93.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 83,970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $410.82, for a total transaction of $34,496,555.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Charter Communications from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $575.00 to $490.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $500.00 to $475.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Charter Communications from $510.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $496.74.

CHTR opened at $368.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.53 billion, a PE ratio of 12.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $302.21 and a 52 week high of $458.30. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $416.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $398.92.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $8.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.73 by $0.52. Charter Communications had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 8.60%. The business had revenue of $13.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; security suite that protects computers from viruses and spyware, and threats from malicious actors; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

