Bison Wealth LLC Buys New Position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,214,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,199,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,820,000 after purchasing an additional 652,159 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 103,528.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,824,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,215,000 after buying an additional 2,822,199 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,765,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,711,000 after buying an additional 91,465 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,394,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,399,000 after buying an additional 76,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,165,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,838,000 after buying an additional 43,141 shares during the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

BATS NOBL opened at $92.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 12 month low of $55.69 and a 12 month high of $67.97.

About ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF

The ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of S&P 500 constituents that have increased dividend payments annually for at least 25 years. NOBL was launched on Oct 9, 2013 and is managed by ProShares.

