Bison Wealth LLC Buys Shares of 39,796 Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (BATS:PAVE – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 39,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,251,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF in the 1st quarter worth $31,000.

Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF stock opened at $32.01 on Friday. Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF has a one year low of $13.80 and a one year high of $17.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.29 and its 200 day moving average is $30.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.27.

About Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF

The Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed companies that derive the majority of their revenue from or have a stated business purpose related to infrastructure development.

