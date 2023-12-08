Bison Wealth LLC Has $1.27 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,767 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 662 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of VTI stock opened at $227.72 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $187.38 and a twelve month high of $228.96. The company has a market cap of $321.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $218.21.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

