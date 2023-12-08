Bison Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 73.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,063 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 14.1% in the first quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 24.2% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 114,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,547,000 after purchasing an additional 22,218 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 101,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,413,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares in the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 92.8% during the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 4,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 66,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,870,000 after acquiring an additional 3,470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIG opened at $165.08 on Friday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $146.17 and a one year high of $167.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

