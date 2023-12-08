Bison Wealth LLC Invests $932,000 in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 12,326 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $932,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.62 per share, with a total value of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 24,710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $1,318,772.70. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,754.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William H. Neukom bought 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 53,793 shares of company stock valued at $2,895,054 over the last 90 days. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on FTNT. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $68.00 to $55.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (down from $71.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, October 13th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Fortinet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.90.

Fortinet Trading Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:FTNT opened at $51.32 on Friday. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The firm has a market cap of $39.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.73 and its 200-day moving average is $63.17.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The software maker reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 22.25% and a return on equity of 3,361.82%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

