Bison Wealth LLC Makes New $886,000 Investment in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 12,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,087,000 after purchasing an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after purchasing an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,396,000 after purchasing an additional 314,252 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVW opened at $72.82 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.02. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.19 and a fifty-two week high of $73.13.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

