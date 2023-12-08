Bison Wealth LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

Bison Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 6,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XAR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 295.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $548,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 61.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 5,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Performance

XAR stock opened at $129.73 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.31. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a fifty-two week low of $106.31 and a fifty-two week high of $130.69. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.50 and a beta of 1.09.

About SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF

The SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (XAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in industrials equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US aerospace & defense companies. XAR was launched on Sep 28, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

