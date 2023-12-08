Bison Wealth LLC Purchases 2,011 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Bison Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,643 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,011 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DIS. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 136.9% in the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 197.6% in the fourth quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 366 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $92.35 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $118.18. The firm has a market cap of $169.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $87.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.00.

Walt Disney Dividend Announcement

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.15. Walt Disney had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $104.00 to $103.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walt Disney

About Walt Disney

(Free Report)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.