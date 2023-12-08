Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 151,015 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,000. Bison Wealth LLC owned about 0.08% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wisconsin Investment Board lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 249,882 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 10,402 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,263,969 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,338,000 after buying an additional 874,346 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $458,000. Capital Fund Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 159.9% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 169,688 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 104,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 7.0% in the second quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 2,497,193 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after buying an additional 163,108 shares during the last quarter. 91.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BCRX. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioCryst Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.22.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $5.67 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.83. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $12.07. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.54 and a beta of 1.87.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $86.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.54 million. Sell-side analysts expect that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

