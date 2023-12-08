Bison Wealth LLC Purchases New Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 13,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 638.3% in the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 342.9% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $118,000.

RDVY opened at $48.69 on Friday. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 12 month low of $41.98 and a 12 month high of $49.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.84.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 25th were issued a $0.2241 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 22nd.

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

