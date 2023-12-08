Bison Wealth LLC Raises Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Bison Wealth LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 374 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $909,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 24.4% in the second quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 6,209 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its position in TE Connectivity by 14.7% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 311,817 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $40,895,000 after purchasing an additional 39,879 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in TE Connectivity by 559.7% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 174,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $24,439,000 after purchasing an additional 147,932 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the first quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 35.2% in the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 89,780 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,775,000 after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. 90.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial cut their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $135.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded TE Connectivity from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.14.

NYSE:TEL opened at $132.37 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.33. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $111.94 and a one year high of $146.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.77.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The electronics maker reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 11.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.88 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

