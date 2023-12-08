Bison Wealth LLC Raises Stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE)

Bison Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 545.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,746 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,686 shares during the quarter. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $1,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 4,689.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,262,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,992,000 after acquiring an additional 2,215,100 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11,063.6% in the 2nd quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 687,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,882,000 after acquiring an additional 681,736 shares during the period. Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 1st quarter worth approximately $278,000. Presidio Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Presidio Capital Management LLC now owns 271,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,446,000.

Shares of QQQE opened at $79.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.25. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52-week low of $62.42 and a 52-week high of $81.00. The firm has a market cap of $857.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.91 and a beta of 1.05.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th were given a $0.1652 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 19th.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

