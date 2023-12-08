Bison Wealth LLC Takes $820,000 Position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 2,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,172,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Apeiron RIA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $36.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.22 and a beta of 1.00. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a 1-year low of $27.08 and a 1-year high of $36.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.15 and its 200 day moving average is $34.90.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Profile

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.