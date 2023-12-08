Bison Wealth LLC Takes Position in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bison Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 14,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 498.7% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,290,886 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,079,631,000 after purchasing an additional 10,238,110 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at $510,355,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 96,256.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,790,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $429,634,000 after purchasing an additional 5,784,986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its position in Blackstone by 98,060.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 4,908,037 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $456,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,903,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Blackstone by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,375,831 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,546,613,000 after acquiring an additional 1,480,848 shares during the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total value of $8,002,315.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,618,430.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 74,565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.32, for a total transaction of $8,002,315.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 985,883 shares in the company, valued at $105,804,963.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of Blackstone stock opened at $113.89 on Friday. Blackstone Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.72 and a 1-year high of $117.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.07). Blackstone had a net margin of 21.29% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue for the quarter was up 140.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is a positive change from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 27th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on BX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $121.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

