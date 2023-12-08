BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Acquires 8,303 Shares

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of 14.05 per share, with a total value of 116,657.15. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 14,438,243 shares of the company’s stock, valued at 202,857,314.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 220,605 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.15 per share, with a total value of 3,121,560.75.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 167,764 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 14.11 per share, with a total value of 2,367,150.04.

On Wednesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 146,634 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.85 per share, with a total value of 2,030,880.90.

On Monday, November 27th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 227,546 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of 13.87 per share, with a total value of 3,156,063.02.

On Friday, November 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 124,233 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of 13.80 per share, for a total transaction of 1,714,415.40.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 206,973 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.86 per share, for a total transaction of 2,868,645.78.

On Monday, November 20th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 65,633 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.74 per share, for a total transaction of 901,797.42.

On Friday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 95,390 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.59 per share, for a total transaction of 1,296,350.10.

On Wednesday, November 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 135,047 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.63 per share, for a total transaction of 1,840,690.61.

On Monday, November 13th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 22,167 shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of 13.48 per share, for a total transaction of 298,811.16.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BMEZ stock opened at 14.21 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust has a 12-month low of 12.93 and a 12-month high of 17.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is 13.78 and its 200 day moving average is 15.09.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a $0.092 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 28.0% in the third quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 8,347,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827,094 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,551,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,636,000 after acquiring an additional 21,553 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its position in BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,180,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,440,000 after acquiring an additional 54,442 shares during the period. Karpus Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 958,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 101,328 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust by 344.8% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 642,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,259,000 after purchasing an additional 498,079 shares during the period.

BlackRock Health Sciences Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

