Blackstone (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $117.29

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $117.29 and last traded at $116.37, with a volume of 531586 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $115.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on BX. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Blackstone from $97.00 to $94.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $113.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Blackstone presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.22.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Blackstone

Blackstone Stock Up 1.6 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $102.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $100.35. The firm has a market cap of $80.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.85, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.60 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 16.76% and a net margin of 21.29%. The company’s revenue was up 140.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Blackstone Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Blackstone Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 30th were issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 27th. This is an increase from Blackstone’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 134.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other Blackstone news, Director Reginald J. Brown bought 1,842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $111.24 per share, for a total transaction of $204,904.08. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Reginald J. Brown purchased 1,842 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $111.24 per share, with a total value of $204,904.08. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 14,549 shares in the company, valued at $1,618,430.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BX. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Blackstone during the first quarter worth about $17,568,000. Halpern Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Blackstone by 327.1% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 252 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the second quarter worth about $25,000. AM Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Family CFO Inc purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.