Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Purchased by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its position in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566,184 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,633 shares during the quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned 0.09% of Block worth $37,691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Block during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tobam raised its position in Block by 885.7% during the second quarter. Tobam now owns 483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Block by 1,571.4% during the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Block by 222.0% during the first quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Block by 119.2% during the first quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.17% of the company’s stock.
A number of analysts have recently commented on SQ shares. Barclays boosted their price objective on Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Block from $90.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group downgraded Block from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $102.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, CLSA raised Block from a “sell” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Block presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.13.
In related news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 495,539 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha bought 495,539 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.88 per share, with a total value of $25,213,024.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 495,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,213,024.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.90, for a total value of $251,190.90. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 216,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,807,767.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and have sold 28,777 shares valued at $1,487,371. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Shares of Block stock opened at $68.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $50.86 and a 200 day moving average of $58.53. Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.85 and a 12 month high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91.
Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.41 billion. Block had a negative return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
