BNB Trading 2.9% Higher This Week (BNB)

BNB (BNB) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 8th. Over the last seven days, BNB has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. BNB has a total market cap of $35.64 billion and approximately $845.04 million worth of BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BNB coin can now be bought for about $234.96 or 0.00536703 BTC on popular exchanges.

BNB Coin Profile

BNB is a BFT coin that uses the BEP-2 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 27th, 2017. BNB’s total supply is 151,697,184 coins. BNB’s official Twitter account is @bnbchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BNB is https://reddit.com/r/bnbchainofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BNB is bnbchain.org/en.

Get BNB alerts:

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB (BNB) is a cryptocurrency . BNB has a current supply of 151,697,288.9607112. The last known price of BNB is 235.82928566 USD and is up 0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1820 active market(s) with $856,399,448.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bnbchain.org/en.”

BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BNB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BNB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BNB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BNB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.