Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $115.97

Shares of Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $115.97 and last traded at $114.50, with a volume of 28995 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $113.42.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Boise Cascade from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $129.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on Boise Cascade in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Boise Cascade from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 3.55 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.58.

Boise Cascade (NYSE:BCC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.47 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.85 billion. Boise Cascade had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.38%. The company’s revenue was down 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Boise Cascade will post 12.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $5.20 per share. This represents a yield of 0.9%. This is a positive change from Boise Cascade’s previous None dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. Boise Cascade’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.33%.

In related news, Director Sue Ying Taylor sold 1,503 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.49, for a total transaction of $170,575.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,139 shares of the company's stock, valued at $923,695.11. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Cooper sold 5,306 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.90, for a total value of $545,987.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,450 shares in the company, valued at $355,005. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boise Cascade by 27.3% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 429 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Boise Cascade by 76.0% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Boise Cascade in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Boise Cascade during the third quarter worth $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.75% of the company’s stock.

Boise Cascade Company engages in manufacture of wood products and distribution of building materials in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Wood Products and Building Materials Distribution. The Wood Products segment manufactures laminated veneer lumber and laminated beams used in headers and beams; I-joists for residential and commercial flooring and roofing systems, and other structural applications; structural, appearance, and industrial plywood panels; and ponderosa pine lumber products.

