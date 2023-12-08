Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Sold by Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL

Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL trimmed its holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 3.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 492 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 16 shares during the period. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL’s holdings in Booking were worth $1,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. First National Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 0.9% during the first quarter. First National Advisers LLC now owns 428 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co lifted its stake in Booking by 3.2% during the first quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 130 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank lifted its stake in Booking by 4.3% during the second quarter. American National Bank now owns 96 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 5.1% during the second quarter. Hutchens & Kramer Investment Management Group LLC now owns 82 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Booking by 4.6% during the second quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 91 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on BKNG. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $3,600.00 price objective on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 6th. UBS Group upped their target price on Booking from $3,700.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Booking from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Booking from $3,110.00 to $2,900.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, HSBC assumed coverage on Booking in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3,650.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,346.21.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,039.28, for a total value of $6,045,127.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,080,599.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 29 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,200.75, for a total value of $92,821.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,673,992.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,709 shares of company stock valued at $14,431,194. 0.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Booking Stock Performance

Booking stock traded up $20.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3,258.39. 30,653 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,327. The firm has a market cap of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3,011.58 and a 200 day moving average of $2,937.66. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,907.38 and a 12 month high of $3,260.00.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $72.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $67.86 by $4.46. Booking had a return on equity of 840.22% and a net margin of 25.70%. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $53.03 earnings per share. Booking’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 149.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

