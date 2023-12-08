Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.89. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 248,202 shares changing hands.
Borr Drilling Stock Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $936.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 3.07.
Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling
Borr Drilling Company Profile
Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Borr Drilling
- How to Invest in Tech Stocks and Top Tech Stocks to Consider
- 3 biotech powerhouses poised to thrive amid sector rebound
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Broadcom falls into a buy-the-dip opportunity
- How to Start Investing in Penny Stocks
- 3 reasons to buy AMD before 2024
Receive News & Ratings for Borr Drilling Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Borr Drilling and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.