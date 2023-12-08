Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR) Shares Gap Up to $5.75

Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $5.75, but opened at $5.89. Borr Drilling shares last traded at $5.94, with a volume of 248,202 shares changing hands.

Borr Drilling Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $936.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.66 and a beta of 3.07.

Borr Drilling (NYSE:BORR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.22. Borr Drilling had a negative return on equity of 3.04% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. The company had revenue of $191.50 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Borr Drilling

Borr Drilling Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BORR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Borr Drilling in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 3,450.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,059,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,570,000 after buying an additional 1,029,768 shares in the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling during the first quarter worth $336,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Borr Drilling by 63.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 79,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 30,799 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company owns, contracts, and operates jack-up drilling rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

