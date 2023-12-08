Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC) Shares Bought by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. grew its position in shares of Boston Omaha Co. (NYSE:BOC – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 553,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 231,397 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc. owned approximately 1.77% of Boston Omaha worth $10,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 6.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 5.2% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 2.3% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Boston Omaha by 4.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 60.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet cut Boston Omaha from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boston Omaha from $40.50 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th.

In other Boston Omaha news, Director Jeffrey C. Royal bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $150,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 32,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,560. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 27.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:BOC traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 72,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 132,129. The stock has a market capitalization of $493.05 million, a P/E ratio of 766.50 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.27. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Boston Omaha Co. has a 52-week low of $13.55 and a 52-week high of $28.69.

Boston Omaha (NYSE:BOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.50 million. Boston Omaha had a net margin of 0.34% and a return on equity of 0.06%.

Boston Omaha Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the outdoor billboard advertising business in the southeast United States. It is also involved in the surety insurance and related brokerage, broadband, and investment businesses. The company was formerly known as REO Plus, Inc and changed its name to Boston Omaha Corporation in March 2015.

