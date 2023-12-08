Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH) Major Shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management Sells 25,000 Shares

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BFH – Get Free Report) major shareholder Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.51, for a total value of $762,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 340,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,394,818.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Turtle Creek Asset Management also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, December 5th, Turtle Creek Asset Management sold 20,000 shares of Bread Financial stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.98, for a total value of $579,600.00.

Bread Financial Price Performance

BFH stock opened at $30.92 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.96 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87, a PEG ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.96. Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.19 and a 52-week high of $44.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Bread Financial Dividend Announcement

Bread Financial ( NYSE:BFH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The company reported $3.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $1.22. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $996.07 million. Bread Financial had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 21.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bread Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 12.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Bread Financial’s payout ratio is 7.80%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Bread Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Bread Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $43.00 target price (down previously from $46.00) on shares of Bread Financial in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bread Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bread Financial

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,944,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,927,000 after purchasing an additional 678,429 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bread Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $155,419,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,889,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,262,000 after purchasing an additional 38,371 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 2,548.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,667,897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bread Financial by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,460 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.52% of the company’s stock.

About Bread Financial

Bread Financial Holdings, Inc provides tech-forward payment and lending solutions to customers and consumer-based industries in North America. It offers credit card and other loans financing services, including risk management solutions, account origination, and funding services for private label and co-brand credit card programs, as well as through Bread partnerships; and Comenity-branded general purpose cash-back credit.

